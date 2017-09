D Nikita Zadorov suffered a head injury in the second period and did not return on Friday. Zadorov was injured when Washington right winger Tom Wilson delivered a check to his head and neck area behind the Avalanche net. Zadorov was attended to while he lay on the ice but he eventually got up and skated off the ice under his own power. Zadorov, 20, has two assists in 19 games for Colorado.