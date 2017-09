D Nikita Zadorov was back in the lineup after missing Sunday night’s loss to St. Louis from a hit to the head in the team’s Friday night loss to Washington.

F Justin Bailey was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League, the Buffalo Sabres announced Tuesday. Bailey is joining Buffalo for the third time this season. He played in eight games over two recalls in February. Bailey had 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 64 games for Rochester.