#US NHL
April 10, 2016 / 2:40 AM / a year ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Cole Schneider made his NHL debut against Columbus on Friday night. Acquired from Ottawa in an seven-player trade on Feb. 27, Schneider is the sixth Buffalo native to appear in a regular-season game for the Sabres, joining Justin Bailey, Marcus Foligno, Patrick Kaleta, Tim Kennedy and Scott Thomas.

G Jason Kasdorf had a difficult outing in his NHL debut. Kasdorf surrendered four goals to the Blue Jackets, resulting in a 4-1 Sabres loss. The Sabres outshot Columbus 35-30 overall and had their fair share of chances but goaltending was the difference.

D Zach Bogosian left Friday’s game in the first period after taking a hard hit from Columbus’ Brandon Saad and did not return.

