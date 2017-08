LW Tyler Ennis will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his groin, the team announced Thursday. Ennis sustained the injury in a 2-1 setback to the Senators on Saturday and was limited to just 7:33 of ice time two nights later in a 4-0 loss to the Bruins. The 27-year-old Ennis has collected one goal and one assist in 12 games this season.