G Linus Ullmark was reassigned by the Sabres to Rochester of the AHL. Ullmark, 23, was the backup to Anders Nilsson for Thursday night's 4-3 win against the visiting Rangers. Ullmark, who also did not play following his first recall of the season, posted an 8-10-2 mark with a 2.60 goals-against average and .913 save percentage last season with the Sabres. He owns a 7-7-1 record with a .913 save percentage in 15 games with Rochester this season.