Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

D Erik Burgdoerfer was recalled by Buffalo from AHL Rochester. The move came a day after the Sabres declared D Josh Gorges out for several weeks with a non-displaced fracture of a bone in his foot.

G Robin Lehner stymied the slumping Capitals early and finished with 30 saves. Washington had 16 of its 33 shots after the second period. "We're starting to sit back and they have speed," Lehner said of Buffalo's late fade. "They got a lot of momentum and a power play. ... I think we had one good period."

