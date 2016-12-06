FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 7, 2016 / 3:27 AM / 9 months ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Erik Burgdoerfer was recalled by Buffalo from AHL Rochester. The move came a day after the Sabres declared D Josh Gorges out for several weeks with a non-displaced fracture of a bone in his foot.

G Robin Lehner stymied the slumping Capitals early and finished with 30 saves. Washington had 16 of its 33 shots after the second period. "We're starting to sit back and they have speed," Lehner said of Buffalo's late fade. "They got a lot of momentum and a power play. ... I think we had one good period."

D Josh Gorges is out for several weeks due to a non-displaced fracture of a bone in his foot.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.