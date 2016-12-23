Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

C Jack Eichel was left off the ice for Buffalo's first power play Thursday, a move coach Dan Bylsma said was intended to send both Eichel and the team a message.

G Robin Lehner stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced Thursday in the Sabres' 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

C David Legwand announced his retirement from the NHL on Thursday. The Predators' first-ever draft pick in 1998, Legwand holds franchise records for career games, goals, assists and points.

D Cody Franson was a late scratch for the Thursday game against the Hurricanes.