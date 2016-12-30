Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

LW William Carrier suffered a hand injury in a fight with Boston D Adam McQuaid in Buffalo's 4-2 loss Thursday. Carrier was given a penalty for an illegal check to the head which forced Bruins RW David Backes out of the game with 5:47 left in the first period. McQuaid started a fight with Carrier, which was quickly broken up by the officials, and McQuaid was given an additional two-minute penalty for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.

D Dmitry Kulikov (lower back) was scratched from Thursday's 4-2 loss to Boston. Kulikov is considered day-to-day after his back flared up once again. "It's something that Dmitry's dealt with for a long time," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. "It just flared up over (the Christmas) break, the three days off, and going into the (previous) game kind of flared up a little bit. We're hopeful that not playing in this game he'll get better and he'll get some recovery and get back."

LW Marcus Foligno scored one of Buffalo's two first-period goals, but the Sabres blew a two-goal lead in a 4-2 loss to Boston on Thursday. "That was a great first period," Foligno said. "That was probably our best period all year, with the emotion, goals and just the way we came out hitting. It's frustrating. We talk about starts, we get it. We just don't have a good finish."