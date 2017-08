C Jack Eichel had two goals Monday and put 10 shots on net in the Sabres' 4-1 win over the Stars.

G Robin Lehner made 31 saves Monday in the Sabres' 4-1 win over the Stars.

C Tyler Ennis, playing for the first time since Nov. 7, scored 19 seconds into the game as the Sabres beat the Stars 4-1 Monday.