G Linus Ullmark was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The recall is the fourth of the season for Ullmark, who has yet to play in a game with the Sabres in 2016-17. The 23-year-old Swede recorded an 8-10-2 mark with a 2.60 goals-against average and .913 save percentage while playing in 20 games during his rookie season in 2015-16. Ullmark has posted a 15-13-1 mark with a .908 save percentage in 29 games with the Americans this season.