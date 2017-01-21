Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

D Jake McCabe left with a right arm injury. He attempted to return before heading to the locker room for good. McCabe was spotted leaving the arena with a sling on his right arm.

C Sam Reinhart evened the score 5:06 into the second period with a power-play goal of his own. After grabbing a rebound at the top of the crease, Reinhart kicked the puck to himself before putting home his 10th goal of the year.

G Linus Ullmark was sent back to Rochester of the American Hockey League. Ullmark had been promoted one day earlier.

C Ryan O'Reilly has been wanting to contribute more as the Buffalo Sabres search for a level of consistency. He more than delivered on Friday night.

D Josh Gorges for the Sabres. Gorges has missed the last seven games with a hip injury.