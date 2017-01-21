FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
January 22, 2017 / 3:22 AM / 7 months ago

Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Jake McCabe left with a right arm injury. He attempted to return before heading to the locker room for good. McCabe was spotted leaving the arena with a sling on his right arm.

C Sam Reinhart evened the score 5:06 into the second period with a power-play goal of his own. After grabbing a rebound at the top of the crease, Reinhart kicked the puck to himself before putting home his 10th goal of the year.

G Linus Ullmark was sent back to Rochester of the American Hockey League. Ullmark had been promoted one day earlier.

C Ryan O'Reilly has been wanting to contribute more as the Buffalo Sabres search for a level of consistency. He more than delivered on Friday night.

D Josh Gorges for the Sabres. Gorges has missed the last seven games with a hip injury.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.