LW William Carrier (knee) did not play Monday at New Jersey.

G Cory Schneider made 22 saves Monday in the Devils' 2-1 win over the Sabres. He has allowed only two goals in his past two starts. "We didn't have any chances, not from what I saw," Buffalo G Robin Lehner said. "Schneider had an easy game today. We didn't get things going."

G Robin Lehner stopped 37 shots Monday, including 18 in the second period, during the Sabres' 2-1 loss at New Jersey. Coming off his first shutout of the season Saturday against the Senators, Lehner was again very sharp Monday night. It was the 11th consecutive contest in which the Sabres allowed 30 or more shots.

D Zach Bogosian (ribs) did not play Monday at New Jersey.