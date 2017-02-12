Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

Jack Eichel recorded three assists in Satuday's 3-1 victory in Toronto.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory in Toronto.

LW Evan Rodrigues was recalled from Rochester of the AHL. He played two games with Buffalo earlier this season.

LW Evander Kane scored twice in Saturday's 3-1 victory in Toronto. He has 18 goals this season.

G Robin Lehner made 43 saves in Saturday's 3-1 victory in Toronto. "It wasn't a ton of big saves, huge saves, that (Lehner) had to make," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. "There was a lot of traffic in tight, there were a lot of pucks in the blue paint. Flurries, tight plays back in the net that he had to be strong on and he was."

C Zemgus Girgensons (middle body) missed his second straight game Saturday and is expected to miss at least one more contest.

D Cody Franson (foot) will be out 2-to-3 weeks after he was injured while stopping a shot against Anaheim on Thursday.