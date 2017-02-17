C Derek Grant left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return.

C Sam Reinhart opened the scoring with a power-play goal 48 seconds into the second period. After setting a screen in front of the Colorado net, Reinhart collected a rebound off a long shot by defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and put it between Calvin Pickard's legs for his 13th goal of the season.

LW Evander Kane scored with 4:14 remaining to lead the Sabres to a 2-0 victory over the struggling Colorado Avalanche. It gave Buffalo some much-needed breathing room in a game the Sabres had to win in order to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

G Robin Lehner made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season.