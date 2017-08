G Linus Ullmark was recalled from the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League on Sunday by the Buffalo Sabres. Ullmark, 23, joins the Sabres for his fifth recall of the season, but he has yet to appear in a game with the team in 2016-17. The Lugnvik, Sweden, native has a 20-20-2 record with a 2.90 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 42 games for Rochester this season.