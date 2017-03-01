Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

D Mat Bodie was acquired by the Buffalo Sabres from the New York Rangers in exchange for center Daniel Catenacci ahead of Tuesday afternoon's trade deadline. Bodie, 26, has eight goals and 22 assists this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack and ranks 12th among American Hockey League defenseman with 30 points. He has 20 goals and 78 assists in 196 career AHL games.

C Daniel Catenacci was acquired by the New York Rangers from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for D Mat Bodie on Tuesday. Catenacci, 23, has five goals and eight assists in 50 games with the Rochester Americans of the AHL this season. In five AHL seasons, he has 43 goals and 46 assists. Catenacci appeared in 11 NHL games with the Sabres last year, but did not register any points.