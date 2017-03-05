Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

G Robin Lehner made 31 saves in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Tampa Bay. Lehner has yet to make a save in the shootout this season and is 0 of 8. "It's not a secret I'm not the best at shootouts. I'm working on it," Lehner said.

D Dmitry Kulikov suffered an upper-body injury with 5:40 left in the first period Saturday and did not return.

RW Kyle Okposo (ribs) did not play Saturday and is considered week-to-week after he was injured late in the second period of Buffalo's win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.