Buffalo Sabres - PlayerWatch

C Jack Eichel has not gone consecutive games without a point since Jan. 28-Feb. 1. He scored a power-play goal Monday in Buffalo's 2-1 win at Detroit.

D Rasmus Ristolainen has nine assists in his past eight games against the Red Wings, including one Monday.

D Brady Austin made his NHL debut for the Sabres, finishing with an even rating in 15:37 of ice time Monday at Detroit.

G Robin Lehner made 34 saves Monday in a 2-1 win at Detroit. "This team throws a lot of shots on bad angles. They have sneaky players like that," Lehner said. "They just kept throwing pucks at the net."

D Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) did not play Monday at Detroit.

D Justin Falk (calf) did not play Monday at Detroit.

D Taylor Fedun (foot) did not play Monday at Detroit.

RW Kyle Okposo (ribs) did not play Monday at Detroit.