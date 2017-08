Sabres D Rasmus Ristolainen returned from a three-game suspension for his hit on Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel. He delivered three hits and had three shots on goal.

F C.J. Smith, the leading scorer for UMass-Lowell this season, recorded an assist in his NHL debut. Smith set up Evander Kane's 27th goal against the New York Islanders.

RW Kyle Okposo (illness) missed his second straight game. He will also be out Monday against Toronto.