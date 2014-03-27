Preview: Sabres at Predators

If the Nashville Predators miss the playoffs, which appears to be a near-certainty, they need look no farther than the month of March to see the reasons why. The Predators have lost all six home games this month, a streak they will attempt to snap when they host the league-worst Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Nashville started the month with an 0-4-0 skid but rebounded with three straight victories before dropping three in a row - while producing a total of five goals in the seven setbacks.

The Predators also struggled on their home ice in the lockout-shortened campaign, but they notched at least 24 wins at Bridgestone Arena in each of the previous four seasons, so the recent swoon is baffling. “That’s frustrating, obviously,” defenseman Roman Josi said. “You want to give your fans something to cheer about because they always come to the rink and support us.” Buffalo is having trouble winning anywhere - the Sabres have dropped nine of their last 10 entering the final stop of a five-game road trip.

ABOUT THE SABRES (20-44-8): Punchless Buffalo continues to stagger toward the finish line, having scored a league-low 138 goals while owning the worst overall and road marks (8-24-3) in the NHL. The Sabres are coming off a 2-0 loss in Montreal, which marked the third time they were blanked in 2 1/2 weeks and spoiled a solid 33-save performance by Matt Hackett in his second career start. “You have to give the kid credit. He played well,” coach Ted Nolan said. “He looks like he’s fighting for a job, and that’s what you want.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (31-31-11): Shea Weber has been among the league’s elite defensemen for years, but coach Barry Trotz said Nashville’s poor season is masking what a stellar season his captain is enjoying. “He’s not getting the accolades across the league that he would if we were a little higher in the standings, but it’s by far his best season in terms of production,” Trotz said. “He has been an absolute beast this year in terms of the way he’s played.” Weber has 18 goals and 46 points, leaving him four shy of his second 50-point season and putting him within reach of his career-high total of 53.

OVERTIME

1. Predators rookie D Seth Jones, the only player on the team to play in each of the first 72 games, will miss his second straight with concussion-like symptoms.

2. Sabres D Tyler Myers crashed into a goalpost in Tuesday’s game and could join Cs Torrey Mitchell and Zenon Konopka on the sidelines Thursday.

3. Predators C Calle Jarnkrok has a point in each of his first three NHL games and also tallied in Tuesday’s shootout.

