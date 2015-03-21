Preview: Sabres at Predators

Virtually unbeatable at Bridgestone Arena for most of the season, the Nashville Predators attempt to snap their five-game slide at home when they face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. After winning 26 of its first 30 contests in its own building, Nashville has gone 0-4-1 as host since posting a 5-2 victory over Colorado on Feb. 24. The Predators’ latest home setback came on Tuesday, when they dropped a 3-2 decision to Minnesota in overtime after defenseman Roman Josi scored goals 45 seconds apart in the second period to provide a 2-1 advantage.

It was the second consecutive defeat and ninth in 11 games for Nashville, which trails St. Louis by two points for first place in the Central Division. Buffalo is coming off its eighth loss in nine contests, a 3-1 setback at home against New Jersey on Friday. The Sabres reside in the league basement but are close to escaping as they trail Arizona by three points with 11 games remaining.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE SABRES (20-44-7): Buffalo got back one of its veteran defensemen Friday as Andrej Meszaros returned from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old Slovakian received 20:36 of ice time, registering three blocked shots while delivering a pair of hits. Zach Bogosian, however, missed his fourth consecutive contest with a lower-body ailment.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (43-21-8): Viktor Arvidsson was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Friday and could make his NHL debut against the Sabres. The 21-year-old Swede, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, is leading the Admirals with 51 points in 63 games. “The first call-up is always special,” countryman Filip Forsberg told the team’s website. “It’s going to be really interesting to see what he can bring to the table.”

OVERTIME

1. Predators C Mike Ribeiro is five assists away from 500 for his career.

2. Buffalo G Matt Hackett, who has not played since being pulled from his start at Washington on March 7, could get the call against the Predators.

3. Nashville C Colin Wilson, who has registered career highs of 20 goals and 40 points this season, is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Sabres 2