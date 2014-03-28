Predators halt home losing streak with 6-1 blowout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Calle Jarnkrok’s NHL career is exactly four games old, but based on early results, the Nashville Predators should be happy with their return from the Detroit Red Wings in the David Legwand trade on March 5.

The rookie center scored his first NHL goal as part of Nashville’s four-goal first period on Thursday night, helping the Predators snap a six-game home losing streak in a 6-1 rout of the Buffalo Sabres at Bridgestone Arena.

Defenseman Shea Weber added two goals, giving him 20 in a season for the second time in his career. Rookie center Colton Sissons started the scoring with his first NHL goal and goaltender Carter Hutton (17-11-4) notched 32 saves.

It was the first home win for the Predators (32-31-11) since a 3-2 decision over Tampa Bay on Feb. 27.

“We talked about it before the game,” Nashville coach Barry Trotz said of the home drought. “These fans deserved a win.”

Not only did a crowd of 16,729 see their team pocket two points, they saw Jarnkrok deliver another poised performance that displayed why he was listed as one of the top 50 prospects in an NHL organization by The Hockey News.

Nine seconds after center Colin Wilson snapped a 33-game goalless streak with a backhander from the slot, Jarnkrok found the net’s backside. Taking a feed from left winger Gabriel Bourque, Jarnkrok ripped a forehand over the right shoulder of goalie Matt Hackett (1-2-0) at 11:53.

“A sniper’s goal,” Trotz summed up. “He’s very detailed; he deserved that goal. He plays on the right side of the puck all the time. He plays a 200-foot game.”

Trotz has shown confidence in Jarnkrok, who picked up assists in each of his first three games. He was on the ice during overtime in Tuesday’s 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado, scored the team’s only shootout goal and earned a start for this game.

“It helps when the coach has confidence in you,” the 22-year old Swede said. “You don’t have to worry about one shift here and one shift there.”

Sissons initiated the first-period onslaught, jumping on the rebound of left winger Rich Clune’s shot and lofting it into the net’s roof at 6:26. Weber finished the period with a power play goal at 19:17 -- Buffalo was two men down because of too many men and delay of game infractions eight seconds apart -- that essentially sealed the game.

Down four goals, the Sabres (20-45-8) and their popgun offense, which has scored just 139 times in 73 games, were not about to play catch-up.

“The first period was totally unacceptable,” Buffalo coach Ted Nolan said.

Hackett was lifted after the first period for Nathan Lieuwen and Buffalo derived a temporary spark at the beginning of the second period. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen got the Sabres on the board at 2:06 with a slapper from the right faceoff circle, his second goal of the season.

Weber restored a four-goal advantage at 6:19, teeing up defenseman Roman Josi’s pass and ripping a slapper by Lieuwen.

Left winger Eric Nystrom capped the scoring at 19:20 of the third period with a wrister from the slot, his 14th goal of the season, off Clune’s second assist in the game.

Afterward, Weber spoke of his excitement for Sissons’ and Jarnkrok’s milestone goals.

“Well deserved,” he said, “and I‘m sure there’s a lot more to come for both those young guys.”

NOTES: Buffalo called up D Rasmus Ristolainen and LW Johan Larsson from Rochester of the AHL on an emergency basis. The Sabres had eight scratches on Thursday night, six because of injury. ... The Predators played penalty-free hockey in a 5-4 loss on Tuesday night against Colorado, the first time they have done it since Jan. 21, 2010, in Phoenix. ... The Sabres have turned their roster over by 50 percent since the season started in October. Just nine players who dressed for the opener are still with the team. ... Nashville LW Gabriel Bourque drew an assist in the first period, marking the fourth straight game in which he has scored.