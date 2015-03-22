Predators regain momentum with win over Sabres

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It took four seconds for the Nashville Predators to take control of Saturday night’s game, and perhaps regain momentum for a season which was going so well until the last 11 games.

Left winger Taylor Beck’s goal just four seconds into Nashville’s only power play of the evening broke a scoreless tie and lifted the Predators to a badly-needed 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres at sold-out Bridgestone Arena.

Center Craig Smith and Mike Fisher added third period markers as Nashville (44-21-8) notched just its third victory in the last 12 games. Goalie Pekka Rinne (38-15-4) stopped 24 shots for the 36th shutout of his career.

But the game-changer came right after Buffalo left winger Johan Larsson was sent off for holding the stick of defenseman Shea Weber at 14:56 of the second period.

Off a clean faceoff win by center Matt Cullen, Weber ripped a slapper that Beck deflected past goalie Matt Hackett (0-3-0), who had stoned the Predators until that point.

“We talked about throwing a lot of pucks at the net,” said Beck, whose goal was his seventh of the season. “Weber put a good shot on net and I got a stick on it.”

Until then, it looked like another night of frustration for Nashville, which lost a nine-point lead in the Central Division by going 2-8-1 in its previous 11 games. The main culprit: An offense which managed only 19 goals in that span.

While the Predators required 43 shots to put three goals on the board for the first time since March 5, they consistently created good chances and appeared to get stronger as the game progressed.

Smith tallied his 23rd goal at 5:49 of the third period, slamming home the rebound of a shot by defenseman Ryan Ellis. Fisher iced it with his 17th goal at 15:01, beating Hackett to the stick side with a wrister from the slot.

Nashville certainly was the fresher side on this night. After playing 27 games in 49 nights, it had three days off, while the Sabres (20-45-7) were playing a back-to-back after falling 3-1 to New Jersey Friday night.

“We had a lot of chances and attempts,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “It was nice to see us capitalize in the third period. We hadn’t been able to do that the last couple of games.”

“We were able to refresh and regroup,” Rinne said. “We had one day off and two good practices where we were able to work on some things.”

Meanwhile, Buffalo ate its ninth loss in 10 games despite an excellent performance from Hackett, who stopped 40 shots.

“For a kid who’s sat on the bench the last couple of weeks patiently waiting, I thought he played real well,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “I thought he gave us a chance.”

Buffalo’s league-worst offense -- just 135 goals in 72 games -- created good scoring chances in an 11-shot third period. But Rinne turned away center Tyler Ennis and right winger Jerry D‘Amigo on breakaways, then gloved center Cody Hodgson’s shot from the left faceoff circle in the last minute.

“We had probably five really good (chances) to score and couldn’t put one past him,” Ennis said of Rinne.

As for the Predators, they were just happy to record their first home win since Feb. 24. For good measure, they moved into a first-place tie in the division after St. Louis fell 6-3 in Minnesota.

“We know how well we play at home is important,” Fisher said. “For the most part, we need to worry about how we are doing and feel good about ourselves going into the playoffs.”

NOTES: Buffalo recalled C Mikhail Grigorenko from Rochester of the AHL and skated him on the third line. The Sabres assigned D Chad Ruhwedel and F Tim Schaller to Rochester. ... Nashville C Colin Wilson (lower-body injury) and LW James Neal (upper-body) sat out. ... Buffalo LW Nicolas Deslauriers entered the game ranked eighth in hits in the NHL, with 229. ... The Predators recalled LW Viktor Arvidsson from Milwaukee of the AHL on Friday under emergency conditions and put him on the first line for his NHL debut. Arvidsson compiled 20 goals and 31 assists in 62 games with Milwaukee.