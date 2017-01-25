Eichel's OT goal nets Sabres third straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As Jack Eichel started skating up the left side of the ice, the Nashville Predators backed off him.

Bad move.

Noticing lots of open ice, Eichel turned it up a gear and roared to the faceoff circle, where he ripped a wrister over Juuse Saros at 2:35 of overtime to cap a stunning comeback that gave the Buffalo Sabres a 5-4 win Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

It was the second goal of the night for Eichel, whose game-winner gave Buffalo (20-18-9) its third straight victory, all in overtime.

"I was just trying to build up some speed and attack them," he said. "I noticed that they had a forward (James Neal) playing on D, so I tried to use my speed and get after them. Their goalie is real athletic, so I just tried to move him a little bit and get the shot up."

In upping their record to 3-1-0 on a six-game road trip that won't end until after the All-Star break, the Sabres erased a 4-2 deficit in the last six minutes of regulation, denying Nashville (23-17-8) its first four-game winning streak of the season.

Buffalo even overcame a disallowed goal when referees ruled that Marcus Foligno's tally was kicked into the net, shortly after Neal's 17th goal of the season gave the Predators a 4-2 lead at 10:17 of the third.

Instead of crumbling, the Sabres instead scored two that counted. Captain Brian Gionta cut the margin to one at 14:10 when he converted Zemgus Girgensons' goalmouth pass into his 11th goal, setting the stage for a dramatic equalizer.

About 10 seconds after pulling Robin Lehner for a sixth attacker, Buffalo forced an extra period at 18:55. Kyle Okposo reached from behind Nashville's Ryan Johansen to swat the puck near the right post, and his shot appeared to hit off a stick, fluttering over Saros' right shoulder for Okposo's 15th goal.

"It was kind of a cluster off the faceoff and the puck was bouncing around. I just took a whack at the puck," Okposo said. "I still don't know how it went in."

The Sabres controlled the puck for most of overtime, with the Predators' one rush resulting in a Filip Forsberg wrister that was turned aside by Lehner (12-12-5). Moments later, Eichel skated around Neal and ended an entertaining, back-and-forth game.

It appeared that Nashville would win for the seventh time in eight games when it snapped a 2-2 tie with two goals in a five-minute stretch early in the third.

Viktor Arvidsson gave the Predators their third one-goal lead of the game by converting his rebound on the power play at 5:08, his 12th goal of the season. It was Nashville's third man-advantage marker in 35 chances since January 3.

Neal then upped the margin to two when he took advantage of a blown defensive coverage and skated unfettered into the slot for a one-timer. At that point, the Predators were 14-0-1 in games where they had scored at least four goals.

Instead, they couldn't hold off Buffalo and fell to 3-8 in games decided after regulation.

"We were too sloppy with the puck and our defensive coverages," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "I thought we generated enough offense to win, but we didn't take care of the puck."

The Predators initiated scoring when Filip Forsberg tallied a shorthanded goal at 8:43 of the first period, his 15th marker of the year and his NHL-high 12th since Dec. 19.

The Sabres got on the board at 12:12 of the second period as Girgensons pounced on the rebound of a Cody Franson point blast for his sixth goal of the season. Cody McLeod restored a one-goal lead for Nashville at 17:28 by stuffing a wrister between Lehner and the right post, but Eichel tied it off a rebound at 19:42.

That set up a wild third period which led to Eichel's dramatic moment.

"We know we've got good players on this team," said Lehner, who made 35 saves. "We got down 4-2, but we just kept sticking with it."

Saros (5-3-2), who entered the game with a .952 save percentage and a 1.44 goals-against average, stopped 32 of 37 shots.

NOTES: Buffalo D Dmitry Kulikov (back) returned to the lineup Tuesday night for his first game since Dec. 27. ... Nashville LW Colin Wilson (lower-body injury) drew back into the lineup as well Tuesday night after missing the previous nine games, skating on a line with Mike Fisher and Craig Smith. ... The Sabres scratched D Jake McCabe, D Casey Nelson and LW William Carrier. ... Predators scratches were C Derek Grant, who they claimed off waivers earlier this month from Buffalo, D Brad Hunt and LW Harry Zolnierczyk.