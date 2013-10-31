Preview: Sabres at Rangers

Matt Moulson made an immediate impact in his first game with the Buffalo Sabres, scoring twice in a 4-3 loss at the hands of the Dallas Stars. Moulson and the Sabres will look for similar production - and a better result - Thursday as they face off against the host New York Rangers. Buffalo owns the league’s worst record thanks to an offense managing just 1.6 goals per contest, while the Rangers are also struggling to score as they kick off a home-heavy stretch of games.

Moulson, who was acquired in a trade that saw talented forward Thomas Vanek shipped to the New York Islanders, was the best player on either team in the loss to Dallas. In a scathing indictment of the Sabres’ scoring situation, his sensational Monday performance vaults him into a tie for second in goals among Buffalo players still with the team. The Rangers have won two of three as they look to climb out of an early-season hole.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, MSG, MSG-B, NHLN-CA

ABOUT THE SABRES (2-11-1): While the arrival of Moulson appears to have given Buffalo a shot in the arm, seeing Vanek go was a disappointment to many on the team. Among them was veteran netminder Ryan Miller, who has seen his share of impact players - including Derek Roy and Jason Pominville - head for other teams. “It’s hard to watch all of them go,” Miller told the Buffalo News following Monday’s loss. “It’s been difficult each time. All these guys have been close friends and great hockey players.”

ABOUT THE RANGERS (4-7-0): New York opened the season with a nine-game road trip as renovations concluded on the new-look Madison Square Garden. The Rangers looked listless in dropping their home opener 2-0 to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, but will have plenty of time to make it up to fans as they kick off a stretch that will see them play seven of their next nine games at MSG. “In the Olympic year, we (Vancouver) were forced out of our building for almost seven weeks,” said Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault, formerly of the Canucks. “It’s challenging, but it’s not an excuse.”

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers won two of three meetings between the teams last season, including an 8-4 triumph in the last encounter on April 19.

2. Moulson has 10 goals and 11 assists in 23 career games versus New York.

3. Rangers C Derek Stepan is still looking for his first goal and is a minus-8 through his first 11 games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Sabres 2