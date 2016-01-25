Preview: Sabres at Rangers

The New York Rangers attempt to extend their home point streak to six games when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday in their final contest before the All-Star break. New York has gone 4-0-1 in its last five at Madison Square Garden but is coming off its fourth shutout loss of the season — a 3-0 setback at Ottawa on Sunday.

Rick Nash, who is second on the Rangers in scoring with 33 points, missed the contest against the Senators with a knee injury but may return to face the Sabres. Buffalo looks to avoid a third consecutive loss as it hits the road for two games before the break. The Sabres have scored a total of three goals in their last three contests, with rookie Jack Eichel factoring in on all three (one tally, two assists). New York swept the three-game series last season, outscoring Buffalo 11-2 in the process.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE SABRES (19-25-4): Buffalo hopes to have Zemgus Girgensons back in the lineup from a lower-body injury that has sidelined the center for four games. “He skated (Saturday) and did well and had his full return to practice (Sunday),” coach Dan Bylsma told the team’s website about Girgensons, who has recorded just three goals and five assists in 40 games after registering 15 and 15 in 61 contests last season. “Hopefully, that means he’s in (Monday).” Buffalo’s penalty kill has been perfect of its last six games and has allowed just one goal in its last 22 short-handed situations.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (26-17-5): Chris Kreider returned to the lineup Sunday after missing one game with a neck injury but had his four-game point streak come to an end. Mats Zuccarello leads the club with 17 goals but has scored just once in his last 10 contests. The 28-year-old Norwegian also tops the team with 34 points but has collected only three in the same 10-game span.

OVERTIME

1. Sabres D Josh Gorges is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

2. New York C Derick Brassard is in the midst of a five-game point drought and has notched only three in his last 11 contests.

3. Buffalo G Chad Johnson likely will start versus New York, with Robin Lehner facing his former Ottawa team Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Sabres 1