Preview: Sabres at Rangers

The New York Rangers need one victory to wrap up a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, but they also are in a hotly contested battle with Pittsburgh and the New York Islanders for second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers will try to rebound from a two-game skid when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

The Rangers trail the Penguins by one point and lead the Islanders by two, but have a chance to pick up ground Saturday with their two division rivals squaring off. Coach Alain Vigneault was not pleased with his team’s performance in Thursday’s 4-3 loss at Carolina, which denied New York a chance to clinch a postseason slot. “We definitely weren’t prepared to compete. Disappointing considering a win would have assured us a playoff spot,” Vigneault said. Buffalo, which plays three of its final four on the road, routed Toronto 4-1 on Thursday to improve to 3-1-1 in its last five games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET; MSG Buffalo, Bell TV (Buffalo), MSG New York, NHL.TV

ABOUT THE SABRES (32-35-11): Goaltender Jason Kasdorf returned to practice Friday but will not accompany the team to New York while defenseman Cody Franson is not expected back this season due to a concussion, Buffalo coach Dan Bylsma said at Friday’s practice. Forward Evander Kane has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an upper-body injury in Monday’s loss at Detroit. Forward Ryan O‘Reilly has four points during a three-game streak but has failed to tally in nine career meetings against the Rangers.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (43-25-9): New York has history on its side against Buffalo, winning nine in a row, but it also had a nine-game winning streak snapped against the Hurricanes after giving up two unanswered goals in the third period. “Just focus on (Saturday), don’t overthink the situation,” goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said at Friday’s practice. We want to have a good feeling in this room and to get that you need to win games.” Although Lundqvist has lost his last two starts, he is 21-5-3 with a 2.19 goals-against average at Madison Square Garden this season.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers are 6-for-16 on the power play over the past five games.

2. Buffalo has killed off 18-of-19 short-handed situations over the past seven contests.

3. Rangers C Derick Brassard has three goals and four assists in two matchups versus the Sabres this season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Sabres 2