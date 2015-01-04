Rangers coast past hapless Sabres

NEW YORK -- Alain Vigneault was asked about his team’s difficult upcoming road trip through California when he made sure to pay proper respect, perhaps indirectly, to the Buffalo Sabres.

“We believe all games in this league are challenging,” the New York Rangers coach said. “There’s no easy games.”

With all due respect to Vigneault, the Rangers won an easy game Saturday night.

A four-goal first period was more than enough as the Rangers mauled the Sabres 6-1 at Madison Square Garden for their 10th victory in 11 games.

Six Rangers scored -- forwards Derick Brassard, Chris Kreider, Rick Nash, Carl Hagelin and Jesper Fast and defenseman Dan Boyle -- and only four skaters failed to register a point against the Sabres, who have lost four straight and eight of nine.

The only way the Rangers could have lost to the Sabres was if they were caught looking ahead to a stretch of three road games in four nights starting Wednesday against Anaheim, Los Angeles and San Jose.

With four goals in 3:48 -- including three on the power play -- in the first period, that never had a chance to happen.

“It’s good, but at the same when it’s 4-0 and there’s 45 minutes left in the game, it’s pretty hard to play the same way we’ve been playing,” Brassard said. “You can build some bad habits, but at the same time, I think it’s good for our confidence before the road trip.”

The Rangers (21-11-4) have been red-hot in December after an uneven first two months, and goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said the team is performing near the level it was last season when it made a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

“It took us a few weeks to get there,” said Lundqvist, who made 24 saves. “But I think we all feel we are playing a game right now where everybody is helping out and we are all making smart moves out there, so we will just continue building on this.”

Brassard, Kreider and Nash, who scored his 24th goal of the season, converted on three consecutive power plays midway through the first period to put the Rangers ahead 3-0. Boyle made it 4-0 with his third of the season at even strength and chased Sabres goaltender Michal Neuvirth, who allowed four goals on nine shots.

Backup Jhonas Enroth fared well in relief, stopping 27 of 29 shots, but the damage was irreparable.

For Boyle, it was rare offensive outburst in a first season with the Rangers that has been maligned by injury and illness. He has three goals and four assists in 20 games.

“I have been feeling better,” Boyle said. “I think Christmas break really helped me get over the hump health-wise. I feel rested, energetic. I am going to be looked at to bring some offense and some numbers, but I am more concerned with winning hockey games and letting the forwards do their jobs.”

Sabres right winger Drew Stafford scored on a wraparound 22 seconds after Hagelin gave the Rangers a 5-0 lead early in the second period. Fast extended the lead to 6-1 with five minutes remaining in the middle frame after video review showed his shot hit the leg pad of Enroth behind the goal line.

“We were probably out of it before it started,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “I thought the first five or six minutes we had some good energy with a better start than last night then all of a sudden, a bad penalty. They get one (goal). Then they get another one and another one and then the game is over.”

The Sabres (14-23-3) are in contention for the first pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and their inept penalty kill is a big reason why; after allowing three goals to the Rangers, they are 29th in the league (74.6 percent) while shorthanded.

“We are where we are right now and penalties have definitely hurt us,” Nolan said.

Now the Rangers must take a step up in class when they head to California.

“It’s going to be a big test for us,” Brassard said.

NOTES: Sabres D Andrej Meszaros was back in the lineup after sitting as a healthy scratch Friday. He replaced D Tyson Strachan in the lineup. ... This was the second consecutive start for Sabres G Michal Neuvirth. It’s the first time he has made consecutive starts since Nov. 5-7. ... Rangers D Dan Boyle was absent from practice on Friday because of personal reasons, but was in the lineup Saturday. ... Rangers D Marc Staal attended the funeral of his grandfather on Friday and flew back to New York on Saturday. He was a game-time decision but was in the lineup.