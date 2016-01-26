Rangers bounce back with victory over Sabres

NEW YORK -- One day after a dismal showing on the road, the New York Rangers would not have a repeat performance at home.

Center Derick Brassard made sure of that almost single-handedly.

Brassard had five points -- two goals, three assists -- as the Rangers coasted into their All-Star break with a 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

It wasn’t perfect, as the Rangers squandered a 3-1 third-period lead when center Zemgus Girgensons scored twice in 1:13, but it was enough to send the Rangers into a seven-day respite with three wins in four games and a 6-3-1 mark in their past 10 games.

Compared to the 3-0 drubbing they endured against the Senators on Sunday afternoon, this was bliss.

“We needed it,” said Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, who made 23 saves. “We talked about wanting to feel good about our game going into the break and to do that, we needed to get two points. We’ve been playing a lot better lately. We didn’t get the win (in Ottawa) but I thought our performance was a lot better and our determination was right on tonight.”

Brassard compiled his career-high five points in virtual stealth mode. He had a secondary assist on defenseman Dylan McIlrath’s first-period goal that gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead, a goal that was originally credited to left winger J.T. Miller with no assist to Brassard.

With one point through two periods, Brassard gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead 1:06 into the third when a puck bounced off his skate and past goaltender Chad Johnson, who received almost zero support while stopping 27 of 32 shots. Brassard earned two more secondary assists on Miller’s goal that broke the 3-all tie and on a power-play goal by right winger Mats Zuccarello that restored a two-goal lead.

Brassard salted away the winner by scoring into an empty net with 35.2 seconds remaining.

“I was kind of struggling the last two weeks putting up some offense,” said Brassard, who had zero points in his past five games. “Hopefully, tonight is going to give me some confidence.”

The Rangers (27-17-5) hold second place in the Metropolitan and would need a miracle to catch the Washington Capitals, who hold a 14-point edge with three games in hand.

The Sabres (19-26-4) have lost three straight after winning four of five. They will finish the first half of their season in Ottawa on Tuesday night and enter the game just one point ahead of the 30th-place Columbus Blue Jackets.

The loss to the Rangers was particularly disheartening, as they rallied in the third period only to see it slip away a minute after Girgensons tied it.

“We come storming back here to draw even in the game with two goals and we have the momentum,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “It’s disappointing to give up a goal so easily to let them have the game.”

Miller’s goal immediately after Girgensons’ second of the game was the second of the period that was partly the result of Sabres left winger Evander Kane failing to put forth much of a defensive effort. He allowed Brassard a free pass to the net on the Rangers’ third goal then coasted on the backcheck before an unfettered Miller scored on the fourth goal.

“There are a lot of aspects to our game we need to clean up,” Sabres center Jack Eichel said.

“You can get a little frustrated, but you understand that there’s plenty of time left in the game and you have to find a way to recapture some momentum,” said defenseman Ryan McDonagh, who will represent the Rangers at the All-Star Game. “J.T. gets that goal and it was because of good defensive zone play. It’s great to see us not lose sight of what our strength is, and that’s taking care of our own zone.”

“Now our big thing is when we get back from break we’ve got to be starting on the right footing again,” Rangers center Derek Stepan said.

NOTES: The Sabres were without C Sam Reinhart (upper body), D Niclas Deslauriers (lower body), LW Tyler Ennis (upper body) and D Josh Gorges (upper body). ... Sabres D Carlo Colaiacovo and C Philip Varone were healthy scratches. ... Rangers LW Rick Nash (knee bruise) missed his second straight game, but coach Alain Vigneault is hopeful he will be back after the All-Star break. ... Rangers D Dan Boyle was replaced in the lineup by D Dylan McIlrath. Vigneault said he thought Boyle has looked tired of late.