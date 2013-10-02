Preview: Sabres at Red Wings

After facing years of extensive travel issues, the Detroit Red Wings play their first game as a member of the Eastern Conference when they host the now-Atlantic Division rival Buffalo Sabres in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday. Helping the Red Wings ease into the transition will be former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, who opted to sign a one-year deal with Detroit as opposed to skating into retirement. The 40-year-old Alfredsson could be just the jolt the Red Wings need after watching a 3-1 series lead dissipate in the second round before falling to eventual Stanley Cup-champion Chicago.

Detroit struggled with its offense last season, but Wednesday’s foe did little to prevent the opposition from lighting up the scoreboard in 2012-13. Former Team USA goaltender and Michigan native Ryan Miller posted a sizable 2.81 goals-against average last season as the Sabres fell short in their bid for the postseason. Red Wings netminder Jimmy Howard, who signed a six-year, $31.8 million deal after sharing the NHL lead with five shutouts last season, may push Miller for the top spot on the Olympic team.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE SABRES (2012-13: 21-21-6, 11th East): Thomas Vanek turned in his eighth straight 20-goal season in western New York, leading the team in tallies while sharing top honors in assists (21) with Cody Hodgson. Unfortunately for coach Ron Rolston, offensive firepower is not something the Sabres have in great supply as they mustered the fourth-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference last season. Defense also was an issue as the towering Tyler Myers posted puzzling results while also spending time in the press box as a healthy scratch.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (2012-13: 24-16-8, 7th West): Detroit accomplished its primary goal in the offseason by re-signing Pavel Datsyuk to a three-year, $22.5 million deal. The versatile superstar set a career high in assists (34) to go along with a plus-21 rating while finishing in ninth place in the league in scoring (49 points). Former Florida Panthers star Stephen Weiss was consistent in the Sunshine State, but injuries held him to just 17 games in 2012-13.

OVERTIME

1. The Red Wings struggled offensively, scoring just 2.5 goals per game last season.

2. Buffalo ranked 29th on the power play and 26th on the penalty kill while yielding a league-worst seven shorthanded goals.

3. Detroit has been a less-than-hospitable host when the Sabres visit, posting an 11-0-1 mark since a 3-2 setback on March 6, 1994.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Sabres 1