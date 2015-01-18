Preview: Sabres at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings look to win for the sixth time in seven games when they host the offensively-challenged Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Tomas Tatar scored twice and added an assist as the Red Wings defeated red-hot Nashville 5-2 on Saturday to remain in a virtual tie with Montreal for second in the Atlantic Division – even for the third-most points (59) in the Eastern Conference. Buffalo has dropped 10 straight games – all in regulation – and scored a total of 12 goals in that span.

The Sabres recorded three of those in a one-goal loss to Philadelphia at home Saturday to fall into a tie for the least points in the league with Edmonton (31). Detroit has gained points in 11 consecutive games against Buffalo (10-0-1) and outscored the Sabres 9-4 in two straight wins after losing in a shootout on Nov. 2. The Red Wings have recorded at least a point in nine of the last 10 games at home (5-1-4).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT THE SABRES (14-29-3): All-Star Zemgus Girgensons scored twice in the 4-3 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday, snapping an eight-game point drought, and he leads the team with 13. Tyler Ennis, who tops the team with 25 points, also ended a seven-game pointless streak with a goal against the Flyers. Michal Neuvirth was in net for the Sabres against Philadelphia and that could give the start Sunday to Jhonas Enroth, who recorded the last victory for Buffalo on Dec. 27 in a shootout.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (25-11-9): Tatar reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his young career on Saturday and boasts four tallies in three games while totaling six points in the last four contests. Captain Henrik Zetterberg (37 points) and fellow veteran Pavel Datsyuk (34) continue to produce while Gustav Nyquist has posted 13 points in his last 11 games. Petr Mrazek has shined while replacing injured Jimmy Howard (groin), allowing two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight outings, and is expected to start Sunday.

OVERTIME

1. Detroit D Kyle Quincey has registered five points and two of his three goals in his last six contests.

2. Buffalo D Mike Weber missed the game Saturday with an injury and is doubtful for Sunday’s contest.

3. The Red Wings are 7-of-20 on the power play over the last six games, including two in two opportunities against Nashville on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Sabres 1