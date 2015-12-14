Preview: Sabres at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings attempt to extend their point streak to 14 games when they host the Atlantic Division-rival Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Detroit has not been held without a point since dropping a 3-1 decision at Boston on Nov. 14, going 8-0-5 during a stretch that has featured eight overtime contests (4-4) and a pair of shootouts (1-1).

The Red Wings were in line for a regulation victory at New Jersey on Friday as they carried a 2-0 lead into the third period but settled for one point in an overtime setback. Buffalo is coming off a 2-1 home triumph over Los Angeles in overtime on Saturday as Ryan O‘Reilly set up the tying goal in the first period before netting the winner in the extra session. The comeback victory followed a three-game trip to Western Canada that saw the Sabres get outscored 13-7 in losing all three contests. Detroit edged Buffalo in a shootout at home on Dec. 1, with Justin Abdelkader notching two goals and an assist before Brad Richards scored the decisive tally in the bonus format.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG-B and BELL TV (Buffalo), FSN Detroit Plus

ABOUT THE SABRES (12-15-3): O‘Reilly’s goal on Saturday was the 100th of his career and helped increase his team-leading point total to 27. The 24-year-old center is riding a seven-game point streak during which he has collected three tallies and seven assists. O‘Reilly has 10 goals in 30 games this season after recording 17 in 82 contests with Colorado in 2014-15.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (16-8-6): Detroit is one of only four teams with four players at double digits in goals, joining Dallas, San Jose and Winnipeg. Tomas Tatar, Dylan Larkin and Gustav Nyquist share the team lead with 11 tallies while Abdelkader has netted 10. Tatar, Nyquist and Abdelkader top the club with five power-play goals apiece.

OVERTIME

1. Larkin’s 11 goals are tops among all NHL rookies.

2. Buffalo D Rasmus Ristolainen has registered 17 of his 22 points over his last 17 games.

3. Detroit D Kyle Quincey began skating last week after underoing right ankle surgery on Nov. 14 and hopes to return ahead of the original timetable of 8-to-12 weeks.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Sabres 2