Red Wings 6, Sabres 3: Tomas Tatar scored two of his team’s four power-play goals as host Detroit overcame an early deficit to snap its six-game winless streak (0-2-4).

Johan Franzen celebrated his 35th birthday with a power-play goal and Stephen Weiss also scored with the man advantage in his return from a shoulder injury for the Red Wings, who entered the contest having recorded just six goals in as many games. Captain Henrik Zetterberg and defenseman Danny DeKeyser each recorded a tally and an assist, Gustav Nyquist set up three goals and blue-liner Jakub Kindl notched a pair of assists as Detroit skated to its sixth straight victory against Buffalo at Joe Louis Arena.

Nicolas Deslauriers and Chris Stewart scored while defenseman Andre Benoit tallied for the first time in 25 games for the Sabres, who have dropped four in a row overall and five straight on the road. Brian Flynn registered two assists and Michal Neuvirth turned aside 33 shots.

After Benoit blocked a shot and converted a breakaway for a short-handed tally nine minutes into the second period that gave Buffalo a 3-1 lead, DeKeyser trimmed the deficit at 17:54 and Zetterberg’s one-timer from above the circles at 4:19 of the third forged a tie. Tatar’s one-timer from the right faceoff dot at 11:40 gave the Red Wings their first lead, and Franzen beat Neuvirth from the left circle just 2 1/2 minutes later for his first goal in 15 games.

Drew Stafford’s sharp-angle shot caromed off Deslauriers at the left doorstep and past Petr Mrazek (13 saves) 2:36 into the contest prior to the net being pushed off its moorings to open the scoring. Weiss’ deflection of Kindl’s shot at 10:50 forged a tie, but Stewart beat Mrazek with 6:25 left in the first period to stake Buffalo to a 2-1 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Weiss’ power-play goal was his first since netting the eventual game-winner for Florida against Philadelphia on Feb. 7, 2013. ... Buffalo captain Brian Gionta was scratched after exiting Sunday’s tilt versus Boston with an upper-body injury. ... Sabres RW Joel Armia registered four hits in his NHL debut after being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League earlier in the day.