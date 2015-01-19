Red Wings rally to defeat Sabres

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings got off to a slow start but overcame it.

Forward Henrik Zetterberg had three goals and an assist and the Red Wings rallied for a 6-4 come-from-behind win against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night at Joe Louis Arena.

The Red Wings trailed 3-0 after the first period and scored five consecutive goals in the second and third.

“Obviously we were embarrassed. That was as bad as we’ve been. It wasn’t totally a surprise to me. This was a trap game,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “We’ve played two real good teams in a row and found ways to win (the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators). It’s a back to back (Detroit beat Nashville 5-2 on Saturday), so you don’t have time to get in here and get organized and feeling good about yourself. You don’t prepare like you should.”

Left winger Tomas Tatar and right winger Gustav Nyquist had a goal and an assist each and left winger Drew Miller also scored for Detroit.

“They were hungrier and won all the battles,” Zetterberg said. “We knew we had to play better to turn it around and obviously we got a good start in the next 40 minutes.”

Goalie Petr Mrazek allowed three goals on seven shots before being pulled with 6:23 left in the first period. Tom McCollum replaced him and made seven saves for his first career win.

Center Tyler Ennis had two goals and an assist and right wingers Drew Stafford and Chris Stewart also scored for Buffalo, which lost its 11th consecutive game in regulation. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov had two assists and goaltender Jhonas Enroth made 20 saves.

“We had a great first period, maybe our best period of the year,” Ennis said. “But it sounds like a broken record, we took some penalties and they came out strong in the second.”

Zetterberg backhanded in a rebound 1:59 into the third period to give the Red Wings a 4-3 lead. It came with Detroit playing 6-on-5 with a penalty being called on the Sabres.

Zetterberg got a power-play goal 5:05 into the third.

Ennis’ second goal of the game and 12th of the season made it 5-4.

Zetterberg completed his sixth hat trick on his 14th goal, with 8:01 left.

“I think it’s been a while (since he scored three goals). So it’s always nice to see the puck go in,” Zetterberg said. “I think obviously (Justin Abdelkader) makes a really good job for me, standing in front of the goalie. I think (Darren Helm) was standing in front of the goalie on the second one. Nyquist was being in front of the goalie on my third one so it helps when the goalie doesn’t see the puck.”

The Red Wings scored three times in the second period to tie the game, 3-3.

Nyquist’s power-play goal a minute into the second put Detroit on the board. It was his 18th goal. Miller got his second goal, at 4:07.

Tatar tied it with 9:52 left in the middle period with his 21st goal.

“Obviously we knew we didn’t come out hard enough,” Nyquist said. “They came out skating. We just weren’t good enough in the first, so we talked about it in the locker room, find a way to come back, play with energy and it’s nice to see us get some early goals in the second and tie it up going into the third and find a way to win the game.”

The Red Wings out-shot the Sabres 9-1 in the second period and Buffalo only had seven shots in the final two periods.

“We couldn’t get through after awhile. ... We got ourselves in a little bit of trouble after the second period,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “We just couldn’t get in a shot position.”

Detroit rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat Buffalo 6-3 on Dec. 23 at Joe Louis Arena.

NOTE: Detroit was without G Jimmy Howard (groin), D Jakub Kindl (elbow), RW Tomas Jurco (back), G Jonas Gustavsson (shoulder) and RW Johan Franzen (head). ... Buffalo was missing D Mike Weber (lower body), C Brian Gionta (head), RW Cody McCormick (blood clot in leg) and LW Marcus Foligno (hand). ... Sabres coach Ted Nolan was drafted by the Red Wings in 1978 and was in their organization for eight years. He played 60 NHL games with Detroit. ... Buffalo G Michal Neuvirth played junior with the Plymouth Whalers (Ontario Hockey League), who are based in suburban Detroit.