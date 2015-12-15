Sabres stun Red Wings with two late goals

DETROIT -- Buffalo Sabres left winger Johan Larsson had not scored a goal in a long time, but when he finally got one, it was big.

Center Ryan O‘Reilly and Larsson scored 1:01 apart late in the third period to give the Sabres a 2-1, come-from-behind win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night at Joe Louis Arena.

After O‘Reilly tied the game with 4:14 remaining in the third period, Larsson gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead when he put in a rebound with 3:13 left for his first goal of the season and first in 30 games.

“Just going to the front of the net and maybe get a rebound, and it comes right to my stick,” Larsson said.

He talked about how he dealt with his dry spell.

“As time goes, you get more frustrated, but you’ve got to keep going out there and doing the right things,” Larsson said.

Goalie Chad Johnson made 32 saves for Buffalo, including a save on Gustav Nyquist with 19 seconds left. The Detroit center appeared to have an open net from the bottom of the right circle, but Johnson dived across the crease to knock Nyquist’s shot away.

“Dive!” Johnson said was all that went through his mind. “I was just trying to make the save.”

Center Brad Richards scored for Detroit, which had its 13-game point streak (8-0-5) snapped.

Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek made 28 saves.

“We had some opportunities,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought there was some things that we did well, but we still got to find a way to win the hockey game.”

O‘Reilly tied the game 1-1 when he tipped in a shot from the point by center Sam Reinhart. It was O‘Reilly’s 11th goal of the season.

“We’re not going to get goals in a fancy, tic-tac-toe manner,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “We’re going to have to make it simple.”

Mrazek and center Pavel Datsyuk, with a stick check, combined to make a save on O‘Reilly from just outside the crease in front of the net with 5:10 left in the third period.

Richards gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead 4:01 into the second period. He snapped a one-time shot past Johnson off a cross-ice pass from Datsyuk. It was Richards’ second goal of the season.

“I was on my right, off wing,” Richards said. “I was just kind of waiting in the weeds there, hoping they left me open, and (Datsyuk) kind of waited until they all went to him. It’s good to be that close and get a wide-open look.”

Johnson stopped Detroit right winger Tomas Jurco on a penalty shot with 5:04 left in the second period after it was ruled that defenseman Mike Weber interfered with Jurco on a breakaway. Jurco came in at an angle, slowed down and came down the slot at Johnson and tried to beat him with a forehand shot.

“Guys have different moves. I was just trying to stay with him,” Johnson said.

Datsyuk hit the goal post on his own rebound with 8:40 left in the second period.

Johnson denied defenseman Mike Green, playing in his 600th game, on a one-time shot from the high slot with around 7:35 left in the second period.

Green earlier hit the goal post from the right circle 9:50 into the game on a power play.

Johnson stopped Red Wings left winger Henrik Zetterberg from the slot with 2:51 left in the first period.

“It is disappointing to get out of this game with nothing,” Zetterberg said.

NOTES: The 13-game point streak was the Red Wings’ longest streak since the 2005-06 season, when they got a point in 20 consecutive games (17-0-3). ... Buffalo C Ryan O‘Reilly has an eight-game point streak (4-7-11). ... The Red Wings were without LW Drew Miller (broken jaw), RW Teemu Pulkkinen (dislocated shoulder), RW Johan Franzen (concussion) and D Kyle Quincey (ankle). ... The Sabres were missing G Robin Lehner (high ankle sprain), C Tyler Ennis (upper body), C Cody McCormick (blood clots) and D Mark Pysyk (lower body). ... D Jakub Kindl was Detroit’s healthy scratch.