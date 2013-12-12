Preview: Sabres at Senators

Having protected home ice with a 2-1 shootout victory on Tuesday, the Buffalo Sabres eye a sweep of their home-and-home series with the Senators as the teams renew acquaintances Thursday in Ottawa. Buffalo’s win in the opener halted a three-game losing streak and put Buffalo in position to record back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly a month. Ottawa has dropped three of its last four, and will be without one of its top defensemen for Thursday’s rematch.

Jared Cowen was handed a two-game suspension Wednesday afternoon after striking Buffalo rookie Zemgus Girgensons in the head late in Tuesday’s contest. Girgensons not only remained in the game but went on to score the winner in the sudden-death format. The Sabres have lost six consecutive road games dating back to a 5-4 victory in San Jose on Nov. 5, but their last two defeats away from Buffalo were tight-knit affairs in New Jersey and Montreal.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), RSNO (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE SABRES (7-22-2): A quick look at the numbers - any of them, really - and it’s difficult to see much short-term hope in Buffalo’s situation. But forward Tyler Ennis doesn’t necessarily agree with the assertion that the Sabres are treading water as the season approaches the halfway point. “I think (Tuesday) was more of a complete game,” he said following the win over Ottawa. “We played a good 65 minutes and when you work hard and play with that much effort, you get wins. We’ve been playing well the last two weeks ... I think that chemistry is coming.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (12-14-6): Coming up empty-handed in the shootout is old hat to Ottawa, which fell to 0-5 in the format this season with the loss to the Sabres. The positive: the Senators scored three times in 10 attempts against Buffalo after being held goalless on its first 10 chances heading into the game. Coach Paul MacLean says he may consider changing shooters, but is hesitant. “I could do that, yeah,” he told the Ottawa Sun. “(But) in my experience the guys that have been there the most are the guys that end up having the most success.”

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split a pair of meetings this season, combining for just three regulation goals.

2. Ennis has five goals and five assists in 15 career games versus the Senators.

3. Ottawa is expected to play D Eric Gryba in Cowen’s spot against the Sabres.

PREDICTION: Senators 2, Sabres 1