Preview: Sabres at Senators

The Ottawa Senators avoided a three-game winless road trip with a dramatic third-period comeback and an eventual shootout victory at St. Louis. They hope to carry the momentum into Thursday’s matchup against the visiting Buffalo Sabres. “You don’t want to overstate a game, but I think it’s definitely something positive to draw on,” Senators captain Jason Spezza said. The teams have played three one-goal games this season, with Ottawa winning twice despite scoring a combined four goals.

Buffalo will be playing its final game before the Olympic break and getting away from home might be the best thing for the team. The Sabres were carved up by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-1 defeat on Wednesday that marked their eighth consecutive home loss (0-5-3). Buffalo coach Ted Nolan was unhappy with the way the team played in front of goaltender Ryan Miller, telling reporters: “That had nothing to do with Ryan tonight. ... Our team, we need everyone. We had a couple of guys no-show tonight.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), RSNE (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE SABRES (15-33-8): Buffalo has dropped three straight overall and has not looked good in doing so, getting outscored 15-4, and lost 10 of its last 12 (2-7-3). Drew Stafford has scored in both games since returning from a four-game injury absence and has five goals in his last six contests while Tyler Ennis has been one of the few other offensive constants with four tallies and eight assists in his last 13 games. The Sabres had a run of four straight games with a power-play tally halted when they failed on their only chance against the Penguins.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (25-21-11): Spezza had a goal and two assists in Tuesday’s victory, giving him multiple points in four of his last seven games and 10 points in his last eight. “I feel like I’m playing better of late, just trying to make the most of it when I get out there,” said Spezza, who is third on the team in scoring and surpassed 40 points for the eighth time in nine seasons - missing only a year ago when he was limited to five games due to injury. Kyle Turris had the shootout game-winner versus the Blues in addition to his ninth goal in 13 games.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa G Craig Anderson has stopped 117 of 118 shots in winning his last three against Buffalo.

2. The Senators have won eight of their last 11 against the Sabres (8-1-2).

3. Buffalo’s eight-game winless drought at home is its longest since a season-opening 0-8-1 skid at First Niagara Center.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Sabres 2