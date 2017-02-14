Preview: Sabres at Senators

The Ottawa Senators have a chance to cut into the lead of the first-place Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division when they wrap up a four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. With Montreal on its bye week, the Senators look to cut into its six-point gap while holding five games in hand.

Ottawa lost at Buffalo 4-0 on Feb. 4 and was mauled by St. Louis 6-0 three days later, but rebounded with consecutive wins over Dallas and the New York Islanders -- the latter game marking the return of netminder Craig Anderson. “Our guys that have to come up with some leadership really have,” coach Guy Boucher said. The Senators have scored only six goals in dropping three of four meetings this season to the Sabres, who are five points out of the second wild card. Since rattling off three consecutive overtime wins from Jan. 20-24, Buffalo has dropped six of its last nine (3-5-1).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG-B (Buffalo), RDS, TSN5 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE SABRES (23-23-10): Netminder Robin Lehner let off some steam after Sunday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver, perhaps fueled by the fact that Buffalo has allowed 82 more shots on goal in seven games this month. “We make two plays, score two goals and that’s about it,” Lehner said. “It’s not even disappointing anymore. I’m starting to get angry.” Lehner has dominated his former team, however, compiling a 3-0-2 record with a 1.18 goals-against average in seven starts versus Ottawa.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (29-18-6): Anderson had been away from the team to be with his wife as she underwent treatment for cancer, but he returned with a flourish, turning aside all 33 shots in his first action since Dec. 5. “After missing all that time, he made it look easy for him,” center Jean-Gabriel Pageau said after Anderson recorded his 37th shutout. “It was like he had never left." Mark Stone scored in the win over the Islanders to reach the 20-goal mark for the third consecutive season.

OVERTIME

1. Senators captain Erik Karlsson has 11 goals and 25 points in 34 games against the Sabres.

2. Buffalo has permitted at least one power-play goal in five straight games.

3. Ottawa is 2-for-23 with the man advantage over the last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Sabres 2