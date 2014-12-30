Ryan scores hat trick as Sens top Sabres

OTTAWA -- Senators winger Bobby Ryan had a hunch it would be his night when he missed the net while standing at the edge of the crease with nobody around him early on.

Others, of course, might have looked at it differently.

“Even though you’re mad at yourself and you’re kicking yourself getting back to the bench, I had a feeling if I stuck with it and got back to those areas, the puck was going to come there and when you get there, it’s amazing, you get rewarded,” said Ryan. “I felt like I haven’t been able to get into those areas much, and tonight I found a way.”

Ryan actually found a way to score three times for his fourth career hat trick, leading Ottawa to a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at Canadian Tire Centre. He now has 10 on the season, half of which have come in the last nine games.

“To come out of my shell a little bit offensively is due, I guess, for lack of a better word,” said Ryan. “At the same time, this is an opportunity for us to start stringing them together. Hopefully it’s a building part.”

The win snapped the Senators’ losing streak at three games, while the Sabres lost for the fifth time in their last six games.

Wingers Clarke MacArthur and Colin Greening had the other Ottawa goals. Sabres markers came from defenseman Mark Pysyk and center Zemgus Girgensons.

Related Coverage Preview: Sabres at Senators

The Senators outshot the Sabres, 35-21, including a 10-2 margin in the third.

“I don’t know if we had as much energy or if we could have competed harder, but they outplayed us in the third,” said Sabres center Tyler Ennis. “We’re a hitting team. We stress that a lot. We can’t fly by pucks. We have to stop on pucks, we have to hit. That’s the kind of team we are. We’re not fancy. We’re hard workers.”

The Sabres held a 2-1 lead and momentum until Ryan scored his second of the night with 1:19 left in the middle period, softly tapping in a pass from winger Mike Hoffman after center Jean-Gabriel Pageau did some solid work along the boards. From there, the tide turned.

Ryan’s third, the eventual game winner, came 3:02 into the final 20 when he was set up in the slot by defenseman Erik Karlsson. Sabres goalie Jhonas Enroth had no time to make a move on the play.

“A goal late in the (second period) to tie it up ... I mean, three mistakes on a goal that they tapped in,” said Sabres coach Ted Nolan. “Next goal, same thing. They’ve got one of the best defensemen in the league and we don’t check him, we just skate right by and he does a great play. That’s what’s going to happen.”

MacArthur added to the Senators lead when he batted in a pass from defenseman Chris Phillips on the power play at 11:54 of the third for his 11th of the season. Greening rounded out the scoring when he was awarded a goal after being pulled down on a partial breakaway with Enroth on the bench for an extra attacker.

It was the first of the season for Greening.

“I didn’t expect that to come to fruition,” said Greening. “I think in 20-years-time that goal is going to be changed from whatever it was to an end-to-end goal, top corner.”

Girgensons’ 11th of the season at the 8:37 mark of the second broke a 1-1 tie and it came after his initial re-direct was stopped by goalie Craig Anderson, who didn’t have a lot of help from his teammates on the play.

But things changed after that, as the Senators wound up outshooting their opponents for a third consecutive game -- the first time this season they have put together such a stretch.

”I‘m bored back there,“ joked Anderson. ”No, it’s good to see. That means we’re getting out of our zone smoothly and quickly, with a first pass from our D-men. That means we’re skating, coming back and supporting the puck.

“Seeing a low shot count means a lot of good things for us. That’s what we like to see. Moving forward, not every game is going to be like that. But if the majority of the games are like this, giving up low shots, we’re going to be sitting on the winning side of a lot more games.”

Ottawa opened the scoring just 59 seconds after a spirited fight between Senators defenseman Jared Cowen and Sabres winger Patrick Kaleta in front of the home team’s bench, and with 1:36 remaining in the opening period. Taking a cross-crease pass from center Kyle Turris, Ryan took a shot that went off Enroth and the post, then with a second chance flicked the puck into the mesh.

The lead held until the second minute of the second period, with the equalizer provided by an unexpected source. After taking a shot that Anderson kicked out with his right leg, Pysyk circled the net and received a tip pass from winger Chris Stewart. He managed to get enough of his shot to put the puck over Anderson for his first of the season and third of his career.

“We didn’t play our game, not in the first and not in the third,” said Girgensons. “It’s on us to switch that around for next game.”

The Sabres lost winger Patrick Kaleta when he crashed into the end boards with Senators defenseman Jared Cowen in the third period. Nolan expects him to be back in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against Tampa.

“One thing about Kaleta, we can rely on him, boy,” said Nolan. “He gives you everything he has, every shift. We missed him when he left.”

NOTES: Senators D Mark Borowiecki suffered a laceration to his left leg during the traditional hallway soccer game played before warmups. Taking his place in the lineup was D Patrick Wiercioch. ... Returning to the Senators’ lineup was D Chris Phillips. He had been a healthy scratch the last two games and four of the last seven. ... Sabres D Tyson Strachan participated in warmups but wound up sitting out his fifth consecutive game with a lower-body injury. ... Sabres W Cody McCormick played in his 400th NHL game.