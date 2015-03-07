Senators stop Sabres, stretch streak to 8

OTTAWA -- Nicknamed the “Hamburglar” for his ability to eat up pucks, Ottawa Senators goaltender Andrew Hammond had trouble digesting the lowly Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

But in the end, Hammond swallowed up 24 shots to extend both his and the team’s undefeated streak to eight games.

Early third period goals 1:34 apart by center Mika Zibanejad and winger Mark Stone lifted the Senators to a 3-2 victory over the cellar-dwelling Sabres at Canadian Tire Centre.

The win moved Ottawa to within three points of the Boston Bruins in the race for the last wild card spot in the East.

”We were fortunate to get the win,“ said Hammond, who was called up from the Senators’ AHL farm team in Binghamton when starting goalie Craig Anderson went on injured reserve Jan. 29, then took over the No. 1 role Feb. 18 when Robin Lehner also went down. ”I think it started with me. I don’t think I had my best game, by any means. It seemed like I was just fighting it all night, and for a while there it translated to the team.

“At the start of the second period we had a good push back, and the third as well, to get the goals. From there it was just kind of trying to will the rest of the game and just play an ugly style of hockey. Fortunately we were able to.”

While Hammond improved his record to 7-0-1, the Sabres were forced to use backup goalie Anders Lindbach, who turned in a strong 34-save performance, when Chad Johnson went down during the morning skate. After the game, Sabres coach Ted Nolan explained the severity of the injury.

Related Coverage Preview: Sabres at Senators

“Chad unfortunately hurt something lower body and he’ll be out for a while,” said Nolan. “It’s not day-to-day. It will be for a while.”

When asked if he Johnson could be done for the season, Nolan replied: “Possibly. We’ll get our doctors to look at him and see what happens.”

Sabres center Philip Varone and winger Tyle Ennis scored in the first period to give Buffalo just its 14th head start through 20 minutes.

Ennis came close to making it 3-0 when he hit the post a shift after his goal.

”Keeping it simple, working hard, getting pucks to the net. It was nothing fancy,“ Varone said in explaining how the Sabres built the lead. ”That goalie, it was only his seventh or eighth game and I know he was playing well, but I bet every game he’s going in a little nervous. It’s the NHL.

“I think we had him on the ropes a little bit. (Ennis) hit the post there and it looked like we should have more control of the game, but we took our foot off the gas.”

Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson started a rally from the deficit in the first minute of the second period, scoring his 16th goal of the season that was also his 50th point, tops among all NHL blue liners.

“I actually have no clue about that stuff as of right now, it’s not something that has been the focus at all,” Karlsson said when told he had moved ahead of Montreal’s P.K. Subban in scoring. “We’ve been playing great lately and that’s the key point to it all.”

Playing for the first time at home since returning from a five-game in 10-days road trip that saw them grab nine points, the Senators knew it wouldn’t be an easy night.

“There’s a trend right through the NHL, going back years, when teams come off that long road trip there’s a letdown,” said coach Dave Cameron. “To be honest with you, I think tonight’s game played out pretty much the way I thought it would. I knew we weren’t going to be real sharp, we were going to be a little bit sluggish and you just hope you didn’t fall behind (too much). Credit to (the players). They found a way to get two huge points for us.”

They managed that when winger Bobby Ryan shuffled a backhand pass to Zibanejad, who beat Lindbach with a low shot to the glove side from the edge of the crease 1:34 into the final frame, and soon after that Stone scored by banging in a rebound after defenseman Marc Methot was stopped on a wraparound.

“We kind of watched those last two goals,” said Nolan. “Those are the things that are going to happen when you got inexperienced guys in tight situations and you’ve got experienced guys on the other team. Hopefully we just learn from it.”

The Sabres, who are in the midst of a five-game road trip, travel to Washington to take on the Capitals on Saturday. The Senators next game is Sunday, when they host the Calgary Flames.

The Senators will be keeping an eye on the outcome of Saturday afternoon’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Bruins, but it’s not like they’ll be glued to their TV sets.

“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to worry about ourselves,” said Stone. “Kind of a cliche, but at the end of the day it’s more about us than them. If we continue to play this hockey, there’s no reason we can’t make the playoffs.”

NOTES: Senators G Craig Anderson, who hasn’t played since Jan. 21 mostly because of a bruised hand, was the backup to G Andrew Hammond for a second consecutive game. When the Senators were in Winnipeg on Wednesday morning, coach Dave Cameron said Anderson would play that night against the Jets, but later had to retract that after learning Anderson’s injury was still causing him discomfort. On Friday morning, Cameron said he didn’t even bother to ask Anderson about his hand. “There was no discussion on who’s starting tonight,” said Cameron. ... Sabres G Chad Johnson was scheduled to start, but he suffered a lower-body injury at the morning skate. In his place, G Anders Lindbach made his third start a member of the Sabres. ... Sabres C Zac Dalpe was excused for personal reasons and missed the game. ... Senators RW Colin Greening was a healthy scratch as Cameron elected to go with rookie RW Matt Puempel. ... Senators D Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. Cowen hasn’t played since Feb. 21, missing three games with a suspension and another with a virus.