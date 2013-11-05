Preview: Sabres at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks must guard against a letdown as they attempt to extend their point streak to five games when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. San Jose has gone 2-0-2 since suffering its first regulation loss of the season, a 2-1 setback at Boston on Oct. 24 in which the Bruins scored with eight-tenths of a second remaining in the third period. The Sharks returned home from a 3-1-1 road trip to begin a three-game homestand that started with a 3-2 shootout loss to Phoenix.

Defenseman Dan Boyle returned to the lineup after missing seven contests with a concussion and scored a power-play goal as San Jose went beyond regulation for the second straight game. The Sabres look to halt their four-game losing streak as they come off a 6-3 home setback against Anaheim on Saturday. Buffalo, which has dropped seven of eight and 14 of 16, has yet to score more than three goals in a game this season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, MSG (Buffalo), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE SABRES (2-13-1): Right wing Patrick Kaleta, who has earned numerous suspensions from the league for illegal hits during his career, cleared waivers Sunday and was assigned to Rochester of the American Hockey League. The 27-year-old has not played for Buffalo since receiving a 10-game ban for a hit to the head of Columbus defenseman Jack Johnson on Oct. 10. “This was a move we thought was necessary to help Pat change his game and preserve his career in this league,” general manager Darcy Regier said of placing Kaleta on waivers. “We believe in Pat as a person and we hope he will continue his career in our organization and, if the circumstances are right, with the Buffalo Sabres.”

ABOUT THE SHARKS (10-1-3): Joe Pavelski, who is tied with Logan Couture for the team scoring lead with 16 points, enters Tuesday’s contest with a three-game goal-scoring streak. The veteran center had tallied in two of his previous 11 contests. Captain Joe Thornton set up a goal Saturday to become the 30th player in NHL history to reach the 800-point plateau. He trails Pierre Turgeon by 12 assists for 29th place on the all-time list and is 10 points behind Nicklas Lidstrom for 50th place.

OVERTIME

1. The clubs have not met since March 1, 2010, when Ryan Miller posted a 39-save shutout in a 1-0 road victory.

2. Buffalo D John Scott will serve the third contest of his seven-game suspension for a hit to the head of Boston’s Loui Eriksson on Oct. 23.

3. San Jose (5-0-1) is one of three teams yet to lose in regulation at home. Pacific Division rivals Anaheim (5-0-0) and Phoenix (6-0-1) are the others.

PREDICTION: Sharks 6, Sabres 1