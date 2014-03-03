Preview: Sabres at Stars

The fallout from a disastrous season continues for the Buffalo Sabres, who will play their first game since the stunning departure of Pat LaFontaine when they visit the Dallas Stars on Monday. LaFontaine resigned as the team’s director of hockey operations on Saturday, a move that came one day after Buffalo sent star goaltender Ryan Miller packing in a blockbuster trade with St. Louis. Despite the off-ice turmoil, the Sabres will carry a season-high three-game winning streak into Monday’s matchup.

Stars coach Lindy Ruff is an interested observer on a number of fronts to the events unfolding in Buffalo. Ruff once epitomized the stability of the Sabres franchise, guiding the team for 16 seasons before he was fired as coach in February 2013, but he’s more concerned with the present than the past. “I’ve got Buffalo winning their last three games and that’s all I am worried about,” Ruff told the team’s official website. ”I just look at on ice, and that is all I am worried about.”

ABOUT THE SABRES (18-34-4): Goaltender Jaroslav Halak came to Buffalo as part of the deal with St. Louis, but coach Ted Nolan may elect to ride the hot hand in Jhonas Enroth, who ended a four-month victory drought (0-10-4) with back-to-back wins over Boston and San Jose. Nolan admits he is worried about his club’s collective psyche following the 48-hour swirl of activity. “I think we’re all numb right now, so right now, we’re just going to try to get this team focused on the Dallas Stars and that’s our next opponent,” Nolan said. “We’ve got two new players in here and they come into this situation.”

ABOUT THE STARS (28-22-10): Dallas was nearly impenetrable during the abbreviated February schedule, going 4-0-1 and allowing a mere four goals in regulation, but it matched that total in Saturday’s 4-2 home loss to Tampa Bay. The defense could get a boost with the possible return of Brenden Dillon, who practiced Sunday morning after sitting out Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury. With starting netminder Kari Lehtonen coming off a rare clunker and the Stars facing the Sabres and Columbus in a back-to-back set, Ruff said backup goaltender Dan Ellis will start one of the next two.

1. The Stars won at Buffalo 4-3 on Oct. 28, spoiling the Sabres debut of Matt Moulson, who scored twice in the loss.

2. Sabres F Chris Stewart, acquired in Friday’s trade, has 11 goals in 18 career games against Dallas.

3. Ellis blanked NHL-best Anaheim in his last start on Feb. 1.

