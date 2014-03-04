Stars edge Sabres to give Ruff win No. 600

DALLAS -- Even though he just become the 12th coach in NHL history to reach 600 wins, the Dallas Stars’ Lindy Ruff didn’t exactly get sentimental in his postgame remarks Monday.

”It means I‘m on my way to 700,“ Ruff said after the Stars’ 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at American Airlines Center. ”I think it means I’ve had a lot of good players. I’ve coached a lot of good players.

“Those wins for the most part belong to the guys on the ice who go out and get them for you. Guys went out and got one for me tonight.”

Ruff’s first win came with Buffalo on October 1, 1997, a 3-1 victory in St. Louis against the Blues. He registered 571 of his victories during his nearly 15 seasons coaching the Sabres, a tenure that ended in February 2013.

He was hired by Dallas last June, and Stars defenseman Jordie Benn said the entire team was happy to help Ruff reach the milestone on home ice.

“Obviously, it’s huge to get that win for him,” Benn said. “He’s a very decorated guy, a great guy and a great coach.”

Related Coverage Preview: Sabres at Stars

Stars rookie right winger Alex Chiasson delivered the game-winner with 9:35 remaining in the third period. He got in front of a shot by Dallas center and captain Jamie Benn, and the puck deflected in off Chiasson’s leg for a power-play goal.

Buffalo saw its three-game winning streak end despite a two-goal game from left winger Tyler Ennis and two assists from left winger Matt Moulson.

The Stars got two assists from left winger Ray Whitney and 21 saves from goalie Kari Lehtonen, who earned his 24th victory.

Dallas (29-22-10) dominated play in the first period, outshooting the Sabres 16-5. However, Buffalo led after 20 minutes. Ennis’ goal with 2:43 remaining came after Jordie Benn turned over the puck near the Stars blue line.

Sabres right winger Drew Stafford collected the puck and rushed up the left side of the boards before feeding Ennis, who one-timed the puck past Lehtonen to make it 1-0.

The Stars had a solid chance with 3:21 remaining in the opening period, but a one-timer by center Cody Eakin from the left point rang off the left post.

Dallas pulled even early in the second when Jordie Benn beat Buffalo goaltender Jhonas Enroth with a slap shot from the left point 1:30 into the period. Benn’s third goal of the season beat Enroth short side to make it 1-1.

The Stars took their first lead when defenseman Alex Goligoski scored his first goal in 47 games with 5.1 seconds remaining before the second intermission.

Defenseman Trevor Daley’s initial shot from the left point was deflected by center Ryan Garbutt before striking the far post. However, center Shawn Horcoff collected the rebound for Dallas and slipped the puck to Goligoski, who finished for his first goal since Nov. 1.

Buffalo (18-35-8) answered to tie the game at 2-2 early in the second when Ennis scored his second of the game off a rebound. Sabres defenseman Jamie McBain took the initial shot, which was tipped by Moulson. After the shot careened off the end boards, Ennis was waiting at the far post and tapped in the rebound.

The game didn’t remain tied for long, as Dallas pulled ahead again with 9:35 remaining when Chiasson scored on a deflection. The Stars went on the power play at 8:40 of the third when Buffalo right winger Matt D‘Agostini was whistled for hooking.

Enroth stopped 36 shots for the Sabres. He left the ice with 20 seconds remaining, but the Sabres couldn’t force overtime.

“That’s one thing that he’s done, is he’s played three great games for us in a row,” Sabres interim head coach Ted Nolan said of Enroth. “That’s what we need right now, and he certainly did his part.”

NOTES: The Sabres scratched C Zenon Konopka and D Alexander Sulzer. ... D Aaron Rome was the lone scratch for Dallas. ... Sabres C Tyler Ennis returned to the ice after missing two games with general body soreness. Ennis scored his 15th goal of the season late in the first period and added a second goal early in the third period. ... D Brenden Dillon returned to the Dallas blue line after sitting out Saturday, the first game he missed this season. ... A representative from the Chicago Blackhawks was in the press box for the game. ... Stars assistant coach James Patrick was an assistant in Buffalo for seven seasons. ... The announced attendance was 14,235.