Stars’ Niemi blanks Sabres

DALLAS - Dallas Stars goaltender Antti Niemi only had to make 22 saves to earn his 34th career shutout, but the Finnish-born goalie doesn’t care about his final line as long as the Stars win, like they did 3-0 against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

“It’s always nice (to get the shutout), but I just worry about the win,” Niemi said. “3-0, 3-1, (the score doesn’t matter) I just want the win.”

Stars left winger and captain Jamie Benn, who had two goals, said Niemi was impressive in his second shutout of the season.

“He made some really big saves,” Benn said. “It was pretty impressive to see what he did tonight. He definitely earned that shutout.”

But Niemi wasn’t the only Star for Dallas (17-4-0) in its fifth straight win. Besides Benn, center Tyler Seguin had two assists.

Benn recorded both of his goals in the third period, scoring a power-play goal off a rebound at 7:11 and then converting off the rush 1:53 later at 9:04 for his 14th goal of the season.

“Everybody’s contributing, and that’s why we’ve been successful,” Benn said.

Benn’s first goal came when he knocked in a carom after Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson turned away a wrist shot by center Jason Spezza from the right point. Benn scored his second of the night by beating Johnson top shelf to his short side off the rush.

“That power-play goal was big, and I thought the play by those three guys (was big on the second one),” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “The play by (Patrick) Sharp, the drive by Tyler (Seguin) through the middle of the ice was probably going to be in our training-camp video next year, as he (Seguin) told me, and Jamie (Benn) finishing off the play.”

Left winger Antoine Roussel scored the game-winner for Dallas 6:22 into the game, giving himself and the Stars a nice birthday present when his wrist shot from the left point deflected off the stick of Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen before beating Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson far post.

Dallas rookie defenseman John Klingberg fed Roussel for the goal with a pass from the right circle inside the Dallas zone, hitting Roussel inside the neutral zone. Klingberg now has eight points (six assists) over his last five games.

Early in the second period, the Stars killed off a 54-second 5-on-3 power play resulting from a delay of game call on defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka with three seconds left in the first period. Buffalo was already on the power play after Roussel was whistled for interference with 1:09 remaining in the first.

“Yeah, it’s tough, couple bad bounces, obviously it’s something we need to work on,” Sabres center Jack Eichel said of failing to convert with a two-man advantage.“5-on-3’s a chance we need to capitalize. For us, it’s frustrating knowing that we weren’t able to get it done and the 5-on-3 cost us a little bit.”

Dallas also killed off the power play following the two-man advantage.

Buffalo killed off a four-minute power play midway through the second after left winger Evander Kane drew blood with a high-stick on Roussel at 8:54.

“I think we killed off six minutes of penalties (in the second period), not good penalties to take and six minutes of hockey we were spending a lot of energy killing off a good power play from the opposition,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “The game’s not lost there but we do spend a lot of energy killing off penalties there and wasting energy.”

The Stars held a 1-0 lead after two periods.

Dallas defenseman Jason Demers suffered a lower-body injury during the second period and did not return.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but I think he’ll miss a little bit of time,” Ruff said of Demers.

Johnson stopped 29 of 32 shots for Buffalo, who lost its fourth straight.

NOTES: Sabres D Mark Pysyk (lower body) and C Tim Schaller were scratched. ... Stars D Jordie Benn (illness), LW Travis Moen and D Patrik Nemeth, who is on a conditioning assignment with AHL Texas, were scratched. ... This game marked the final regular-season meeting of these teams. ... Stars coach Lindy Ruff was behind the Buffalo bench between 1997-2013. ... Sabres G Chad Johnson returned to the crease after G Linus Ullmark started the previous two games. ... Stars G Antti Niemi was starting for only the third time over Dallas’ last nine games. ... This game concluded a two-game trip for the Sabres. ... Dallas began a three-game homestand. ... Sabres coach Dan Bylsma coached Stars D Alex Goligoski for several seasons in Pittsburgh before Goligoski was traded to Dallas in 2011. ... Saturday’s game was the third of four straight games for Dallas against Eastern Conference opponents.