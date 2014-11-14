Wild rebound from rough start to down Sabres

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- After scoring just three goals total in a four-game losing streak, the Minnesota Wild took out their offensive frustrations on Thursday.

Right winger Nino Niederreiter scored his first career hat trick as the Wild dug out of an early hole to beat the slumping Buffalo Sabres 6-3.

Centers Ryan Carter and Kyle Brodziak, and defenseman Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild (8-7-0), who got 25 saves from goalie Niklas Backstrom. Darcy Kuemper started the game in goal for Minnesota, but was pulled after allowing two goals on Buffalo’s first two shots.

“It was definitely very huge, after a four-game stretch where we didn’t play our best hockey,” said Niederreiter. “Tonight we played a couple very solid periods and then the third period we kind of fell on our heels and didn’t play the way we wanted to play, and that kind of puts us back to reality. It’s not easy to win in this league, but at the end of the day we found a way and that’s good.”

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, along with centers Zemgus Girgensons and Torrey Mitchell scored for the Sabres (3-13-2), who held an early lead, but lost their fifth consecutive game. Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 33 saves for Buffalo.

Minnesota led 5-2 entering the third before Mitchell made it interesting with his second goal of the season. But Niederreiter scored an empty-net goal late.

“We have so many guys puck-staring, watching the puck and not being aware of what’s behind them,” said Sabres coach Ted Nolan. “We’re at the National Hockey League level. You’d think you’d be teaching at the junior level and in the American Hockey League level, but at this level you would think guys would be aware of their surroundings.”

Buffalo, the league’s lowest-scoring team by a wide margin this season, needed just 63 seconds to take the lead, scoring on a long-range shot by Ristolainen that trickled past Kuemper after a goal-mouth scramble.

Then things got even crazier for 17 seconds. Carter tied the score for Minnesota, bunting the puck off the shaft of his stick after a Brodziak shot rebounded into the air behind Enroth.

“That was a quick play,” said Carter, after officials initially ruled no goal, then checked the video to confirm the puck had gone off his stick, not his glove. “I don’t know how I thought of it or why I did it. It worked out. There’s a million things I could do now thinking about it. Just stand there and let it hit the ground and knock it in or something. I‘m glad it worked out.”

Seven seconds later, Niederreiter got his first goal of the night for a 2-1 Wild lead. Just 10 seconds after that, Girgensons snapped a rising shot past Kuemper to tie the game at 2.

Keumper was pulled by Minnesota coach Mike Yeo after facing two shots and stopping neither. Backstrom, in relief, played in a home game for the first time this season.

After Brodziak gave the Wild a 3-2 lead after a quick pass from right winger Justin Fontaine, Minnesota got a power play goal later in the first period for a two-goal lead.

“They score again and we didn’t respond to it,” said Mitchell, who played for the Wild for two seasons before he was traded to Buffalo in March. “We’re sort of running all over the place in our end. It was 2-2 but we weren’t mentally engaged from the start of the game. They took it to us and we can’t come out and play like that, and expect a result.”

Minnesota’s man-advantage unit, which has been the league’s worst, got just its third goal of the season when Neiderreiter scored from the left circle.

Minnesota produced another power play goal in the second period, making it 5-2 when Spurgeon scored his third goal of the season. It was Spurgeon’s first night back in the lineup after missing the previous five games with a shoulder injury.

“It’s a good reminder that it doesn’t always have to be pretty, it doesn’t always have to be fancy, it still feels the same,” said Yeo.

NOTES: Wild LW Zach Parise was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 4 as his concussion lingers. Minnesota recalled C Jordan Schroeder and D Stu Bickel from its Iowa AHL team on Thursday. Schroeder made his Wild debut on Thursday, becoming the 19th Minnesota native to skate for the team. ... Buffalo RW Patrick Kaleta made his season debut for the Sabres on Thursday. He last played for them in October 2013 when he was suspended for 10 games after an illegal hit on Columbus Blue Jackets D Jack Johnson. Kaleta, who hails from the Buffalo suburbs, took a puck to the face in the preseason and missed the first 17 regular-season games. ... The Sabres return to western New York to open a three-game homestand. They host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Minnesota heads out on the road for its next game, facing the Dallas Stars in Texas on Saturday night.