Preview: Senators at Avalanche

The surging Ottawa Senators can take over first place in the Atlantic Division for the first time since Oct. 18 when they visit the league-worst Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Ottawa, riding a five-game winning streak, is sitting two points behind the first-place Montreal Canadiens with a pair of games in hand.

The Senators, who are wrapping up a three-game road trip, kept their winning streak intact as captain Erik Karlsson scored the tying goal in the third period before delivering the game-winner in a 3-2 overtime victory at Arizona on Thursday night. "We found away," Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said. "Our players have shown a lot of character throughout the year, so nothing new." While the Senators are bidding to win six straight for the first time since a seven-game run in March 2015, Colorado is seeking its first three-game winning streak of the season. The Avalanche, coming off back-to-back victories against also-rans Carolina and New Jersey, have fared decently against Eastern Conference foes with an 11-16-1 mark (compared to 8-28-2 versus the West).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CITY, TVA Sports (Ottawa), Altitude (Colorado), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE SENATORS (38-22-6): Karlsson not only eclipsed 60 points for the fifth time in his career, but he also collected his 48th assist at Arizona, second in the league to Edmonton's Connor McDavid. The defenseman also established a career high with 178 blocked shots and has five goals and 12 assists in his last 14 games. "I don't see anybody better around," Boucher said of Karlsson. "It's unbelievable. He's doing it all. This guy is just golden right now in every aspect of the game."

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (19-44-3): Colorado has been dreadful at Pepsi Center, becoming the last team in the league to reach double-digit wins on its home ice entering the finale of a four-game homestand. "It's important for us. We want to play well in front of our fans," coach Jared Bednar said. "When we're playing well, you can feel the enthusiasm in the rink, and our guys are conscious of that." Center Nathan MacKinnon has scored in back-to-back games following a 15-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. Senators G Craig Anderson needs one win to set the franchise record with 147.

2. The Avalanche are 1-for-27 on the power play over the past dozen games.

3. Senators F Mark Stone (lower body) is considered doubtful for Saturday, prompting the recall of F Phil Varone.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Avalanche 2