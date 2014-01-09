EditorsNote: corrected Landeskog’s assist total

Avs’ Barrie’s scores OT winner vs. Senators

DENVER -- For 50 minutes, the Colorado Avalanche were spinning their heels.

But they needed just 10 minutes and some change to gain traction and come away with an exciting win Wednesday night.

Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored 33 seconds into overtime as Colorado rallied late to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3.

Center Paul Stastny had a goal and two assists and left winger Gabriel Landeskog had three assists for the Avalanche.

“A character win for us,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. “We don’t want to see a loss like we would have had. This was a big game for us.”

Left winger Clarke MacArthur had a goal and an assist and defenseman Erik Karlsson had two assists for the Senators, whose four-game winning streak was stopped.

The Avalanche looked destined for their second straight home loss before Stastny tied it with 2:20 left. He then fed Barrie from behind the net in overtime, and the defenseman beat goaltender Craig Anderson to give Colorado the win.

”I called to Paul behind the net and I just tried to get open,“ said Barrie, who netted his second career overtime goal. ”With the type of passer Paul is, I knew he was going to find me. It was just a matter of trying to beat the goalie. I got it and was trying to go high blocker. I thought I saw some room on the right side and tried to put it there and fortunately it went in.

“It’s awesome. It’s pretty exciting to see the guys come off the bench. That’s a huge two points for us.”

Anderson stopped 27 shots and centers Jason Spezza and Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa.

“We lost our momentum with seven or eight minutes to go,” Anderson said. “They came at us hard. They were a late team that made a push at the end. We knew it was coming and they won the game.”

It cost the Senators a chance at their third straight road win.

“After the last timeout we were paralyzed. It didn’t matter who we put on the ice we couldn’t seem to find a way to make a play to get it out,” Senators coach Paul MacLean said. “For the most part, after the first five and the last five it was a pretty good road game.”

Defenseman Jan Hejda and left winger Jamie McGinn also scored for Colorado and goaltender Semyon Varlamov had 29 saves.

The Senators trailed 2-1 in the second but got the advantage after two Colorado penalties in a span of 1:08. Spezza, back after missing four games with a hip flexor injury, tied it on the 5-on-3 with his 12th of the season.

The Avalanche killed off the second penalty, but before Hejda could get into the action, Turris scored on a one-timer 1:25 after Spezza’s goal.

“There was a tough penalty that put them on a 5-on-3. That happens,” Hejda said. “That was a tough break for us.”

Colorado came out strong, scoring two goals on its first four shots to take a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes.

McGinn got the first one when he redirected a pass from defenseman Erik Johnson during a power play. It was McGinn’s 10th of the season.

Hejda’s blast from the point 2:35 later beat Anderson on the short side and put Ottawa in an early hole.

The Senators responded by outshooting Colorado 9-3 the rest of the first period. They cut the lead in half when they converted defenseman Andre Benoit’s turnover into a MacArthur’s 15th goal of the season with 4:58 left in the frame.

“I think we got what we deserved. They played very good to start the game and very good to end the game. In between we were in control,” MacLean said. “You come on the road and get a point after being down 2-0 in the first five minutes, I think we earned the point.”

NOTES: Colorado C Ryan O‘Reilly was scratched due to a shoulder injury suffered in the third period of the Avalanche’s 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Monday. Colorado recalled LW David Van der Gulik from AHL Lake Erie. ... Avalanche D Nate Guenin missed his second consecutive game because of an ankle injury. He signed a two-year, $1.6 million extension through the 2015-16 season earlier in the week. ... Ottawa RW Chris Neil missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury. ... Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog extended his points streak to eight games.