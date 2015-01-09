Varlamov strong agains as Avs down Senators

DENVER -- Colorado was looking at an idle spring a few weeks ago. Thanks to some great goaltending and a winning record over the last three weeks, the Avalanche are climbing back into the playoff race.

Right winger Jarome Iginla scored two goals, goaltender Semyon Varlamov had 36 saves, and the Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Thursday night.

Iginla’s two goals give him 572 for his career. He is now one behind Mike Bossy for 20th on the NHL all-time goal list.

“It feels good. It always feels good to win and to score,” Iginla said.

His big night came at a good time for the Avalanche, who moved within five points of the Winnipeg Jets for the second wild card spot with a big game against Dallas on Saturday.

“We see where Dallas is at in the standings, they’re going to be battling like us,” Colorado right winger Alex Tanguay said. “We’re halfway through the season and we found ourselves in a bit of a hole so we need to get points.”

Defenseman Erik Johnson and Brad Stuart had a goal each and center Ryan O‘Reilly had two assists for the Avalanche, who won four of their last five games.

Right wingers Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan scored for Ottawa. The Senators have lost three straight.

“Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due,” Ottawa coach Dave Cameron said. “Varlamov was very good tonight. Very good. But we didn’t make it hard enough for him.”

Varlamov has been a big reason the Avalanche are 7-3-2 in its last 12 games. He had a 54-save shutout in Chicago on Tuesday and followed that with a strong performance against the Senators.

“Varly was our best player again,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “Varly is bringing a lot of confidence to the team. I‘m very happy with him. At the same time, we’re going to have to play better in front of him.”

Colorado had just seven shots in the first period but took a 2-0 lead into the second.

Iginla got things started 8:20 into the game. He took a pass from down low from right Tanguay and beat goalie Craig Anderson with a shot through traffic to make it 1-0.

Later in the period, Stuart scored on a slap shot from the point for his first goal of the season. It was the defenseman’s first goal since Dec. 3, 2013, when he was with San Jose.

The Senators cut the lead in half when Stone scored his 10th goal of the season at 3:03 of the second period. Johnson answered 53 seconds later with his 11th of the season.

It is a career high in goals for the defenseman and it chased Anderson, who allowed three goals on nine shots. The former Avalanche goalie is now 1-3-1 in five games against his former team.

“They made good on the chances they had,” Anderson said. “The third goal’s obviously Iginla in front of me but the other ones we had our own guys in front of me who did their fair share of screening. It’s frustrating but at the same time I have to fight through that.”

Ryan Lehner came on and had 10 saves for Ottawa.

“Establishing a new high in goals means a lot to me, especially to do it in Colorado,” Johnson said. “I haven’t had double digits since I was in St. Louis. I‘m not satisfied, I want to keep going and help the team keep winning. I want to do whatever it takes to keep the team winning.”

Ottawa had chances on two power plays later in the period, but Varlamov made three big saves to keep it at 3-1.

Iginla got his second of the night just 23 seconds into the third, again on a pass from Tanguay.

Tanguay’s two assists gives him 800 career points.

Ryan made it 4-2 less than a minute later with his 12th of the season, but Colorado center Daniel Briere made it a three-goal game again with a slap shot just 1:35 later.

NOTES: Senators rookie C Curtis Lazar, who captained Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships, was given the night off to rest. ... Avalanche coach Patrick Roy stayed with the lineup that has produced seven wins in the last 12 games. D Zach Redmond was the lone healthy scratch. ... Ottawa D Marc Methot returned to the lineup after missing the last 13 games with a back injury. He took the place of D Chris Phillips. ... Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov’s 54 saves in Chicago on Tuesday were the most in a road shutout in NHL history.