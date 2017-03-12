Senators, Anderson shut down Avalanche

DENVER -- Alexander Burrows has become Ottawa's good-luck charm -- especially when it comes to playing the Colorado Avalanche.

Burrows scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and added an assist, Craig Anderson stopped 14 shots to become Ottawa's all-time wins leader, and the Senators beat the Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday night.

Mike Hoffman also had a goal and an assist apiece and Frederik Claesson and Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa, which won its sixth straight to move into a first-place tie with Montreal in the Atlantic Division with 84 points.

The Senators (39-22-6) played one less game than the Canadiens.

"It's fun to come into a group that's got a total buy-in in what the coaching staff is trying to sell," Burrows said. "Everybody's on the same page, everybody knows where they have to go."

The six-game winning streak started after Burrows came over from the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 27. He scored two goals in his debut with Ottawa, a 2-1 win over the Avalanche on March 2, and continued his mastery of the NHL's worst team.

In his 11-plus seasons in Vancouver, he had 11 goals against Colorado. In six games with Ottawa he's scored three times in nine days.

"This year I've gotten a few breaks along the way, for some reason bounces are going in against this team," he said.

Anderson didn't have to work hard to get his 147th victory with Ottawa and pass Patrick Lalime. Colorado had 10 shots on goal in the first period but six the rest of the way.

"Patrick's a great guy. I've met him numerous times," Anderson said. "I remember watching him in Ottawa when I was coming up through and trying to break into the league. Great guy, great goaltender, and it's an honor to be right there next to him."

Anderson got the milestone victory against the team that traded him to Ottawa during the 2010-11 season.

Matt Nieto and Sven Andrighetto scored and Calvin Pickard had 24 saves for the Avalanche (19-45-3). With the loss Colorado was officially eliminated from the playoffs and missed the postseason for the third straight year after a lackluster offensive performance.

"I don't think we had enough guys tugging on the rope tonight. We showed flashes," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. "We had a slow start and then we worked our way back into the game and we had some opportunities to finish out the first period. We drew some penalties and got a little more dangerous, and then we weren't able to sustain it."

Andrighetto's goal at 19:48 of the third period was the second shot since 11:33 mark of the second period. Ottawa scored three times in that span, including Dzingel's 13th of the year midway through the third.

"It was really tough to get into their zone carrying the puck, so we had to dump and chase it all night," Andrighetto said. "We didn't create enough, obviously, in front with no shots on net almost. It's just not enough."

The Senators trailed 1-0 after the first period but outshot the Avalanche 13-4 in the second period and cashed in three times to take control.

Claesson tied it with his second goal at 10:41 of the second period when his shot got by Pickard, who was screened by Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson.

Burrows gave Ottawa the lead on the power play with his 13th goal of the season at 15:35. It was his fourth since joining the Senators, with three coming against Colorado.

Hoffman padded the lead with his seventh goal of the season at 18:54.

Ottawa dominated early play and had eight of the first nine shots on net, but Colorado struck first when Nieto tipped in a pass from Cody Goloubef at 9:38 of the first period. It was Nieto's fifth of the season and first in 18 games.

NOTES: Senators RW Mark Stone was out of the lineup with a lower-body injury suffered in Thursday's victory over Arizona. Ottawa recalled C Phil Varone from Binghamton of the AHL to take his place in the lineup. ... Avalanche C Mikhail Grigorenko was scratched for only the fourth time this season. He has seven goals and 12 assists in 63 games. ... Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki (undisclosed injury) missed two straight games and F Kyle Turris (fractured finger) missed three in a row.