Preview: Senators at Blackhawks

After salvaging a split of a home-and-home series, the Chicago Blackhawks look to keep their offense in gear on Tuesday as they host the Ottawa Senators. The Blackhawks’ second line of reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane, Brandon Saad and Brandon Pirri collected six points to pace the club to a 5-1 triumph over Minnesota on Monday. Pirri, who was promoted from the fourth line, notched a pair of assists while Kane and Saad both scored a goal and set up another.

Ottawa fell for the third time in four games Sunday, dropping a 5-2 decision to San Jose. With several Senators hanging their heads, captain Jason Spezza organized a players-only meeting on Monday to clear the air. “You can tell guys left the rink (Sunday) night frustrated, myself included,” he said. “When you get frustrated, it’s useless.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (4-5-2): After playing all Eastern Conference opponents last season due to the truncated schedule, Ottawa is getting its fill of Western foes to begin the 2013-14 campaign. The Senators have limped to a 2-5-1 mark versus the West - with losses this past weekend to powerhouses Anaheim and San Jose. “Right now, we’re nearing the end of probably the toughest stretch in our schedule as far as opponents,” coach Paul MacLean said. “That’s not an excuse, but we’ve played some very good teams over the first 12 games of the year, finishing off (Tuesday) in Chicago.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (7-2-3): Chicago extended one streak to five games while ending another at the same number on Monday. Defenseman Nick Leddy scored a power-play goal to mark the Blackhawks’ fifth consecutive contest with a man-advantage tally. Patrick Sharp scored the lone goal of the first period, ending his five-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. With Corey Crawford playing on Monday, G Nikolai Khabibulin could be in line for his third start of the season.

2. Ottawa D Erik Karlsson has recorded two goals and six assists in his last six contests.

3. Chicago skated to a 2-1 overtime victory in the last meeting between the teams on March 2, 2012.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Senators 1